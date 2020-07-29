Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th July 2020

Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye has lost his appeal challenging the victory of Senator Smart Adeyemi, at the November 2019 Kogi west by-election.

The appellate court ruled against the controversial ex-lawmaker and also awarded the cost of N50,000 against the appellants and in favour of the respondents. Melaye had approached the court on the ground that the election was marred by irregularities and fraud.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday says his joy is seeing the lives of the average Nigerian improve.

Speaking during an interview with TheSignature50 magazine, he revealed his administration is working assiduously to ensure that the lives of Nigerians improve beyond ratings and indices.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, has challenged those claiming the fight against corruption by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is dead to dare the government.

The minister said his on Tuesday, while addressing a press conference in Abuja, adding that the probes of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) show that the federal government is taking the fight against corruption seriously.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as malicious and sacrilegious, the exclusion of former president Olusegun Obasanjo from the list of ‘deserving’ Nigerians who had railway stations names after them.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on Monday, named railway stations across the country after some Nigerians. However, it was a shock to some people when former president, Obasanjo’s name was conspicuously missing.

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola on Tuesday announced that Eid-el-Kabir prayers would not be allowed in the state on Friday.

Speaking via a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, he said Juma’at service can continue to hold in line with the existing safety protocols and guidelines.