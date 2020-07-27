Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th July 2020

The Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), a coalition of 70 labour and civil society organisations (CSOs), says the federal government is incapable of dealing with the violence in the north.

The ASCAB said this in reaction to recent killings in Kaduna and other northern states, stressing that the central authority has the constitutional responsibility to ensure the protection of lives and property in the country. Chairman of ASCAB, Femi Falana, in a statement said it is undoubtedly clear that the government “has shown lack of capacity to deal with the sad events”.

Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says he will now reply every allegation orchestrated against him ”point to point”.

Speaking via a statement issued by Wahab Shittu, his lawyer, Magu said he would no longer fold his hands as regards malicious attacks against him. Magu who was suspended after being accused by the office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) of misappropriating funds recovered for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNP), said the allegations against him are false.

Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the house of representatives, says he left defected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the alleged failure of governance in Bauchi.

Mai Mala Buni, chairman of the caretaker committee of the APC, on Friday, announced that Dogara had dumped the PDP, shortly after they met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House. According to Dogara, in a resignation letter addressed to the Bogoro ‘C’ ward chairman of the PDP, he said Bala Mohammed, the governor, whom he helped into power, has failed to live up to expectation.