Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th July 2020

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, on Saturday said the level of insecurity in the country has it unattractive to investors.

Gbajabiamila who spoke at the public presentation of the updated legislative agenda of the house of representatives tagged ‘our contract with Nigerians’, Gbajabiamila said even citizens are having a hard time living in the country because of the state of insecurity.

Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor, has revealed why dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Mr Obaseki said he left the party because of the lawlessness of party leaders.The governor, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election said this on Saturday in Benin City, the state capital during the flag off of his campaign. He said he would not return to the lawless ways of the APC, no matter the provocation.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on Saturday warned that it would not accept any plan or attempt to rig the Edo State governorship election slated for 19th of September 2020.

The leadership of the Party made the vow during the flag-off of the incumbent governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki governorship re-election campaign in Benin, the state capital. Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike while speaking at the campaign rally implored residents to come out on election day to cast their votes.

The attorney general of the federation(AGF), Abubakar Malami says the probe of Ibrahim Magu, embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) shows that President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is ready to fight corruption without favouritism or fear.

Speaking during a television program on NTA tagged “One-on-One”, he stressed that the probe is not a blow to the ” anti-corruption” mantra of the current administration rather he described it as a “plus.”

The federal government has ordered civil servants based and working in Abuja to get their COVID-19 test done.

The new directive was made after the number of COVID-19 cases rose from 38,948 to 39,539 on Friday. According to the statement, civil servants are expected to proceed to Thisday dome for the test.

A federal high court sitting in Lagos has condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) for holding on to the belongings of popular social media celebrity, Mompha, known as Mustapha Ismaila.

Mompha is currently standing trial for alleged money laundering and internet-related fraud.

The federal government of Nigeria on Friday reacted to calls made by N-power beneficiaries that they should all be employed and also given N600,000 grant each.

According to a statement issued by Rhoda Iliya, the Deputy Director, Press, of Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, their demands would amount to N300b and the federal government cannot afford such at the moment.