Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th July 2020

The Nigerian Air Force has explained why no autopsy was carried out on deceased Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat pilot.

According to Spokesman for the NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the circumstances surrounding Arotile’s death were clear and her family wanted to move on quickly and did not demand an autopsy. Speaking when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Friday, Daramola said, “On the issue of autopsy or otherwise that would have been initiated by the family but based on…

Chuks Akunna, former chief press secretary to former Anambra state governor, Chris Ngige on Wednesday alleged that the current minister for labour and productivity once begged Bola Tinubu for an armoured car.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said the incident happened in 2004 when Ngige visited Tinubu at his Lagos residence.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The acting Chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni, disclosed this to Channels Television on Friday after he and Dogara met with President Muhammadu Buhari at Presidential villa.However, Dogara is yet to make any public statement but stated that he would address the press on a later date.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over allegations of corruption in federal government agencies.

Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the party, told journalists during a briefing in Abuja that ongoing corruption investigations of the NDDC, MIC, NEDC, NSITF, EFCC and others indicate Nigeria, under Buhari’s watch, was on ventilator gasping for breath. Secondus, National Chairman of the party, told journalists during a briefing in Abuja that ongoing corruption investigations of the NDDC, MIC, NEDC, NSITF, EFCC and others indicate Nigeria, under…

No Tension Between Buhari And Jonathan: Adesina

President spokesperson, Femi Adesina says there are no tension or grudges between President Muhammadu Buhari and his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Adesina, both the former and present presidents have mutual respect and affection for each other.

Speaking of the closed-door meeting between Buhari and Jonathan on Tuesday at the State House, Adesina, in his weekly column…

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) provided the evidence used to screen out Godwin Obaseki from APC primaries.

Shortly after Obaseki was disqualified from the APC primary over a “defective” certificate, he decamped to the opposition PDP.Oshiomhole who spoke at his residence in Benin, the state capital on Thursday said the ruling party didn’t want to make the mistake it made in Bayelsa state in 2019.