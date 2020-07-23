Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd July 2020

Chief Blessing Agbomhere, a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo state, on Wednesday called on the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to resign from his position for “failing to protect the properties and lives of the state residents. Speaking while reacting to claims by popular business mogul, Captain Hosa Okunbo, that Obaseki orchestrated attacks on him, he alleged that political leaders and businessmen have been suffering in the hands of Governor Obaseki since 2016.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria(FAA) on Wednesday raised the alarm that the head of the Department of State Services(DSS) at the Nnamdi Azikwe airport, Safiyanu Abba breached security protocols at the airport and also slapped a security officer, who wanted to ensure compliance. The airport authority made the claim via a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

The Kano state government on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the forthcoming Sallah festival for Muslims in the state in order to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, made this known while briefing newsmen at the government house. However, he said congregational prayers can hold across the state provided strict observance of safety protocols are adhered to.

Oyo state government has approved the academic calendar to guide resumption of schools and other associated educational activities in the state.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the state has canceled the third term for the 2019/2020 academic session for primary and secondary schools.

The statement added that students would now be promoted based on their performance in first and second terms of the suspended session.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved 46 percent increments in the fare of the popular Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL).

Kolawole Ojelabi, the assistant director, corporate communication, at the Lagos Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LAMATA), while making the announcement shared that the increment became necessary following the novel coronavirus which has affected the revenue of the transport sector.

About 15 Nigerians said to be members of the ‘Eiye’ confraternity have been arrested in a raid dubbed “Pesha”, conducted by the Italian police on Tuesday, July 21.

The Italian police which said that the Nigerian cultists had roots in Nigeria and have series of international contacts in France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden and other European countries, also disclosed that they were arrested following a tip-off by a disgruntled member of the group who was brutalised after violating some of cult codes.

Adesina was reacting to a resolution of the senate on Tuesday asking the service chiefs in the country to resign their positions.

Following a motion which was sponsored by Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south and chairman of the committee on army, the senate had resolved that all the service chiefs should resign.

In his reply to the senate, the presidential spokesperson in a tweet later the same day said only Buhari has the prerogative as Commander-in-chief to do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.

The senate has insisted that the ministry of labour can only act in a supervisory role in the proposed recruitment of 774,000 low skilled Nigerians for the special public works scheme.

The upper chamber further maintained that the National Directorate of Employment(NDE) would roll out the recruitment process as empowered by the law.