Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd July 2020

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is afraid of the outcome of the forensic audit into the finances of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The senate had begun an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of N40 billion, the house of representatives is investigating the “misuse” of N81.5 billion.

Yekini Nabena, APC deputy spokesman, in a statement said the ruling party supports the audit of the commission’s finances.

The senate on Tuesday asked the service chiefs in the country to resign their positions.

The Red chamber made the resolution after a motion which was sponsored by Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south and chairman of the committee on army.It is important to note that all the service chiefs in the country; Gabriel Olonisakin, chief of defence staff; Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff; Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff; and Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, chief of naval staff; are due for retirement.

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun on Monday took drastic actions against resident doctors in the state.

The resident doctors who joined the ongoing industrial action in the state have been replaced with volunteer doctors. The association of resident doctors in the state had asked doctors working at the state’s isolation centers to join them in the strike action which commenced on July 1, 2020.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that tertiary institutions across the country can commence admission processes for the 2020/2021 academic session starting from August 21st.

According to a statement by the registrar of the board, Is-haq Oloyede, schools have been directed to commence with first and second choice admissions.

Also, institutions were warned not to bypass the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), through which admissions must be conducted.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman on Monday asked Nigerians to brace up for more surprises as regards the probe of suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

Speaking during an interview on Channels television, he revealed that the panel investigating the embattled anti-graft chief is done with their findings and a submission is expected soon.

He added that the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel has been updating the President on some of its findings.

The Edo state government has alleged that the rift between the state governor, Godwin Obaseki and the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole started as soon as the former denied the latter the opportunity to become a ‘godfather’ in the state.

Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, made this known via a statement on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has released an official statement to mourn the demise of his close ally, Isa Funtua who suddenly passed away on Monday.

According to the statement that was made public by the presidential aide, Garba Shehu, the president prayed for repose of the deceased’s soul.

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has described the APC led administration of president Muhammadu Buhari as “a family of corruption.”

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Monday, he said the Magu probe, and the NCDC probe are testaments to his claims.

Also, he claimed that the anti corruption mantra of the current administration is only a fight against opposition Parties.