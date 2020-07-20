Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th July 2020

The deposed former Emir of Kano state, Muhammad Sanusi, on Saturday described nepotism as the worst form of corruption in Nigeria.

Speaking at a webinar themed: “The sustainability of society”, he added that the only way forward is for people to get appointment on the basis of merit instead of nepotism and favourism.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has cautioned the federal government against reopening of schools across the country adding that such though should only be considered from 2021.

Biodun Ogunyemi, the president of the union while speaking with newsmen added that opening of schools at this time would only amount to “experimenting with lives of students” as adequate provisions are not on ground to accommodate such.

Peter Obi, the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate during the 2019 polls says the ordeal of embattled former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu is hurting the country more than himself. Speaking during an interview with TheSun newspaper, he added that fighting corruption as an economic policy is a waste of everybody’s time.

Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has announced publicly that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He made this known on Sunday via a statement on his official Twitter handle.

In the statement, he said he is currently heading for isolation and treatment.

Ibikunle Daramola, air force spokesman gave the name of the man as Nehemiah Adejoh and also disclosed that he and two other civilians were at the Nigerian Air Force base in Kaduna to visit the wife of a squadron leader. He further revealed that Tolulope Arotile was awaiting deployment for her next assignment when the sad incident occurred.