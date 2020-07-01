Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st July 2020

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, was on Tuesday worked out of the national assembly by lawmakers following argument that arose from the planned recruitment of 774,000 people by the federal government. Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning, had announced in April, that approval for the employment of 774,000 Nigerians has been given by the president, Muhammadu Buhari.

A suit challenging some provisions of the controversial Control of Infectious Diseases Bill 2020, also referred to as the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Bill has been dismissed. Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the federal high court in Abuja on Tuesday, held that her court lacked the jurisdiction to hear and determine issues raised in the suit by former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, who represented Kogi South Senatorial District in the Eight Senate.

Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Governor made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon.

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello says the state’s chief judge, Nasir Ajana did not die of COVID-19 as widely circulated and that the dreaded virus was only created to “shorten the lifestyle of the people”. Reports indicated that Ajana died at a COVID-19 treatment centre in Gwagwalada in the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday. However, the controversial governor in his address disagree with the report and maintained that the disease was only propagated for an agenda.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s sons, Bashir and Bello have taken a dig at former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

It all began after one of Atiku’s sons, Mustapha took to Twitter to react to a report about El-Rufai in which he advised parents to teach their children how to respect women to prevent rape. Reacting to report, Mustapha labelled the Governor’s comment as an ‘Irony’.

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, has ordered the probe of the policemen who allegedly arrested singer, D’banj’s rape accuser, Seyitan Babatayo.

According to reports, the singer and his team allegedly influenced the police decision to detain Seyitan without charging her to court. The order was contained in a letter titled; “Re: Petition Against Inspector Abraham, Supol Ugowe and the Entire Police Officers Team at Ikeja, Lagos Division of the Inspector General of Police”, the IGP asked that the petition from Seyitan Babatayo’s lawyer be addressed.

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo has accused some politicians of trying to hijack the recruitment scheme into the special public works programme.

Recall that the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, announced in April that president Muhammadu Buhari has approved the engagement of 774,000 Nigerians on the programme implemented by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has adjourned a suit filed by the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole seeking an injunction against his possible arrest over an indictment contained in a White Paper issued by the Edo State Government.

The presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed on Monday adjourned the matter till July 7, because the 5th and 6th respondents had not been served with the processes.

The Nigerian Army has been dragged before the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the unlawful arrest and detention of Lance Corporal Martins and his wife, Mrs Victoria Idakpini.

Lance Corporal Martins released a video criticizing security chiefs in the country for not doing enough to end terrorism in the country.