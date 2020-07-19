Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th July 2020

The former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh while appearing before the house of representatives committee on NDDC on Friday via teleconference made some damning revelation about what happened during her time as the head of the agency. She revealed that she was once asked to spend N10 billion on Christmas bonus.

She added that if she had agreed, the 10 states under the commission would have got N1 billion each.

Former senate president Bukola Saraki on Fridays said the embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu was all out to prosecute him simply because the 8th Assembly under his leadership did not confirm his appointment as substantive EFCC Chairman.

He made this known via a statement in reaction to his victory against the EFCC at the Federal High Court in Lagos. He made the statement after the high court dismissed the application of the EFCC seeking a forfeiture order on Saraki’s home in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday said he is ready to apologise to anybody he might have offended since he assumed office.

He said he is ready to do this if it would make peace reign in the state.The state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has been in disarray since the build up to the 2020 gubernatorial poll.

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode says he suspects that Tolulope Arotile, the late Nigeria’s first female combat pilot was murdered and the truth is being covered up.

News had filtered in that she was knocked down by an excited former classmate who wanted to greet her while reversing the car.

However, speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, the former aviation minister described such report as ‘nonsensical.’

Rivers state police commissioner, Joseph Mukan on Fridays says his men were on legitimate duty when they visited the hone of Joi Nunieh, the the former managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC).

According to TheNation, the police chief revealed that Joi is still needed for investigations at the police command.

The lawmaker representing Dutsi federal constituency of Katsina state, Mansur Mashi has landed himself in serious trouble with the All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter in his constituency following a negative remark he reportedly made about President Muhammadu Buhari. He has since been asked to resign his position as a federal lawmaker over the alleged comment.

The secondary school classmate who knocked down Tolulope Arotile, the first female combat helicopter pilot of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) with a car reportedly “has no driver’s license”.

Information Nigeria reported earlier that Arotile died from head injuries she sustained after being knocked down by a car driven by her old classmate at the Kaduna NAF base.