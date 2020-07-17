Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th July 2020

Recall that we reported earlier that it took the intervention of Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike before Joy Nunieh, former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),was freed at her residence after police laid siege and tried to arrest her.

Speaking with newsmen at the government house after she was rescued, she has given a chilling details of what happened at her residence before the arrival of Wike.

Less than 48 hours after the former governor of Zamfara state, AbdulAziz Yari was accused of flouting COVID-19 protocols at the airport, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has come out to accuse Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, governor of Adamawa state of same.

In a statement on its Twitter page, the agency said Fintiri arrived at the airport with eight other people and refused to have his temperature checked or be sanitised by officials.

The former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, state, has debunked allegations levied against him by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that he violated the COVID-19 protocol at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Speaking via a statement by his media aide, Mayowa Oluwabiyi he asked the airport authority to retract the statement and also issued an apology to him.

Some policemen on Thursday reportedly held Joy Nunieh, a former acting managing director director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), under house arrest and prevented her from leaving the house.

However, a new report has indicated that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike quickly moved to her residence and set her free.

He was said to have arrived at her residence in the state and the ordered armed policemen on the ground out of the way.

Schools in the southwest region of the country are expected to reopen on August 3rd in order for graduating students sit for the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

An agreement on this was reached by commissioners for education from the six south-west states, special advisers on education and State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) via a virtual meeting organised by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission on Wednesday.

The minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio has denied allegation of sexual harassment levelled against him by Joy Nunieh, a former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Speaking via a statement by his media aide, Anietie Eking, the former governor pointed out that he is happily married and satisfied with his wife.

Magu: I Was Shocked When I Read The ‘Nonsense’ Allegations Against Me

The embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu on Wednesday described all the allegations levelled against him as “nonsense”.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after he was released, he stated that he was shocked to read about the allegations brought against him.