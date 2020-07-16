Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th July 2020

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode(FFK) has attacked the former governor Zamfara state, AbdulAziz Yari following reports that he refused COVID-19 protocols put I’m place at the Aminu Kano airport citing that he is a VIP.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, FFK described him as not only ” a crooked,insatiable, greedy,bloodthirsty &murderous beast but he is also a self-serving sociopath &ignorant thug.”

The Nigerian Airforce has revealed that the late Tolulope Arotile died following injuries she sustained after she was hit by a car driven by a former classmate who wanted to greet her.

According to the statement, the classmate was reversing the car when it hit the flying officer and she hit her head on the tarmac. She was said to have died while receiving treatment at the hospital where she was taken to.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says people would soon get discouraged to stand up against corruption as he predicts that the fight against it is expected to get tougher on a daily basis.

Speaking at the 20th-anniversary regional webinar organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Offences Commission, he added that it is, however, the duty of both individuals and institutions to ensure that fight against corruption is prioritised.

The House of Representatives has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider the decision to cancel the 2020 West African School Certificate Examination(WAEC) and other Common Entrance Examinations.

The house through a motion sponsored by Nnolim Nnaji and other lawmakers, said rather than cancel the exam, guidelines issued by Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC should instead be followed so that students can go ahead with the exam.

The founder and general overseer of the Household of God Church International Ministries, Reverend Chris Okotie says online church service is unbiblical.

He made the comment after churches were forced to conduct their services online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking via a sermon titled, ‘The COVID-19 Mystery’, he argued that Christians must physically gather together to be able to truly worship God.

It took the intervention of men of the Nigerian police before two soldiers who were abducted by suspected Boko Haram sect in Borno state regained their freedom.

According to reports, the insurgents attacked a troop of soldiers who were on patrol on Auno road, Borno on Monday. After killing two soldiers, they went away with other soldiers and their gun trucks.