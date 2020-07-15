Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th July 2020

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to recognise males as rape victims.

Opeyemi Bamidele, chairman of the committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters had presented a report, after which the bill passed its third reading.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos central, had sponsored the bill, as an amendment to the criminal code act CAP C38 LFN 2004.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has described his relationship with president Muhammadu Buhari as that of ‘father and son’ despite defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Obaseki stated this via his official twitter handle while also revealing he “was on a zoom meeting” with the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari. According to Obaseki’s tweet; “My relationship with President Buhari is that of a father and son. I was on a zoom meeting with the President…

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has revealed that no fewer than four million Nigerians have so far applied for the 2020 N-Power Batch C recruitment.

Speaking via a new statement on Tuesday, she revealed that the application portal was opened only 16-days ago. She added that Nigerians have so far responded positively to the scheme.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande says some people are attacking his principal simply because of his position as the next man to the president and as such wants to smear his image as much as possible. He made this disclosure during a live Instagram chat with Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine.

ts, who have completed a de-radicalization rehabilitation and reintegration program organized by Operation Safe Corridor, denounced their membership of the insurgent group at the Malam Sidi Camp in Kwami Local Government Area of Gombe State.