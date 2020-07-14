Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th July 2020

The federal ministry of education, Abuja has released guidelines ahead of the proposed resumption of schools at every level in the country following stay at home imposed as a result of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. However, the guideline failed to address the resumption date.

According to the guidelines signed by the Minister for Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu on Monday, the safe distancing measures in the new guidelines required that in schools and other learning facilities, learners should be supported to stay two meters apart.

The general overseer and founder of the household of God church, Reverend Chris Okotie has joined the growing list of conspiracy theorists who believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a scheme aimed at reducing world population. Speaking via a new video on his YouTube channel, he accused the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates of being behind the scheme. While he didn’t provide any proof to his claims, he described the pandemic as a “bizarre project” by Gates in association with powerful elements in the multilateral institutions and supported by key leaders to achieve sinister objectives.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has condemned the recently passed bill on sexual harassment and rape, alleging that it is targeted at lecturers.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting with critical stakeholders in Jos on Monday, July 13, the National President of ASUU Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said the bill which is yet to be signed into law is discriminatory and also targeted at the male lecturers.

Joy Nunieh, a former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has alleged that she once slapped the minister for Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio, for sexually harassing her.

Speaking during an interview on Arise television on Monday, she revealed that the incident happened at the minister’s guest house in Abuja. She said her reaction to the alleged harassment proved her intolerance for “nonsense” as a woman from Rivers state.

The ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has reiterated that the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari will not condole any form of corrupt practise and is determined to fight corruption as promised.

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Party, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) was accused of being the “founder of corruption in the country.”

Arthur Eze, billionaire businessman, says for Igbo to be president of Nigeria, they must first love themselves.

Eze said this while speaking with journalists in Anambra on Sunday, adding that only God can bring Igbo presidency to actualisation. Eze described the north as “very kind”, saying that they (northerners) did not care about his ethnic background when he executed…

Femi Fani-Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain has alleged that the travails of Ibrahim Magu, the embattled suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) are plots to get his godfathers.

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation alleged that Magu didn’t work for President Muhammadu Buhari in the last four years but worked and protected Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as Vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

Biola Ebila said to be the leader of notorious ‘One Million Boys’ gang in Ibadan has been shot dead.

The gang leader who was on the wanted list of Oyo police command was shot dead around the Olomi area of Ibadan on Sunday, July 12, after resisting attempts to arrest him by officials of Operation Burst, an Oyo State Joint Security Outfit.