Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th July 2020

The 13 people were killed by the deadly coronavirus in Lagos on Saturday, while 14 were killed by the virus on Friday, according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The agency in its report said 15 persons died on Saturday from the virus nationwide — Lagos accounted for 13 of such deaths, while Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Ondo recorded one case each. This brings the total number of Coronavirus related deaths in Lagos to 160 since the pandemic broke out in the State.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has approached a federal high court sitting in Abuja with the request that all governors in Nigeria be ordered to use funds budgeted for security votes, and life pensions for former governors to fund healthcare facilities in order to fight the COVId-19 pandemic.

Also, the group also prayed the court to order governors to publish details of spending on COVID-19 in their respective states.

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has debunked rumours making the rounds that he has been disqualified from participating in the July 20 governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ojo Oyewamide, Akeredolu said he is still contesting the state’s gubernatorial poll.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on Saturday says the embattled Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, must respond to all the allegations of corruption and violation of rules leveled against him.

According to a new statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, the party called on the federal government to restore the integrity of the anti-graft agency by ensuring fair trial of Magu.