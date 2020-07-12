Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th July 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on Saturday says the embattled Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, must respond to all the allegations of corruption and violation of rules leveled against him.

According to a new statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, the party called on the federal government to restore the integrity of the anti-graft agency by ensuring fair trial of Magu.

A private medical laboratory in Ikoyi area of Lagos has been shut down by the state government for allegedly conducting “unauthorized” COVID-19 tests.

Lagos State Ministry of Health made the announcement while advising citizens against patronizing health facilities that are not accredited by the government.

Massive Corruption Has Created Huge Governance Deficit ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday lamented that ”massive corruption being perpetrated especially across Africa region has created a huge governance deficit.”

Speaking via a statement he sent to South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Chairman of African Union, as the continent celebrates Anti-Corruption Day, July 11, 2020, he called on other African leaders to ensure the immediate actualization of the Common African Position on Assets Recovery (CAPAR).

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally spoken following the ongoing investigation of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

In a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, he also explained why he approved his suspension from office.

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has advised the presidential panel investigating the allegations of fraud levelled against the embattled chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magu to formalize his detention by obtaining a 28-days Remand Order from a court of competent jurisdiction.

Fayose made the call following reports that the embattled anti-graft agency’s chief has applied for bail.

The Nigeria police force has commenced recruitment for constable officers

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Saturday, suitably qualified Nigerians are enjoined to submit applications to join the police. According to Mba, applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 25; and must have obtained a minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics, in WASSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.