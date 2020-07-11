Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th July 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 11th July 2020.

After Spending Four Days In Police Custody, Magu Asks IGP For Bail

A new report has indicated that the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has applied for bail, following his ordeal at a special presidential panel where he is currently being investigated for fraud allegations.

Shehu Sani Mocks Magu Over Letter To IGP Asking For Bail

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has attacked the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magu for filing for bail, following his detention on allegations bordering on fraud and embezzlement of funds.

We Used 1.5bn To Take Care Of Ourselves As COVID-19 Palliatives – NDDC Boss

The acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kemebradikumo Pondei, on Thursday, revealed that no fewer than N1.5b was spent for staffs of the commission as ‘COVID-19 relief funds’.

Embattled EFCC Boss Threatens Hunger Strike

A new report has indicated that the embattled chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu may threaten hunger strike as a move to force his release from detention where he is currently being held for the past four days.

Buhari Affirms Magu’s Suspension

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

FG Never Promised To Keep Fuel Price Permanently Low, Says Petroleum Minister

The recent increment in petrol pump price to over N140 has no doubt generated criticism from Nigerians in the last couple of days.

Court Rejects Okorocha’s Request To Stop EFCC Probe

A former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has failed in his bid to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating him on alleged financial misconduct.

Osinbajo Asks IGP To Investigate Allegations Linking Him To Magu Funds

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to a now-viral report that accused him of collecting gratifications from the suspended chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu.

Wike Sacks Perm Sec For Flouting COVID-19 Guidelines

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has announced the immediate sack of a permanent secretary in the state, Mr Sunny Okere for flouting and obstructing the enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines.

Police Nab Robbers Behind Ondo Bank Robbery

The Nigeria police has announced the capture of the 7-man gang behind the Ile Oluji, Ondo state bank robbery where four policemen were shot dead.