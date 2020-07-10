Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th July 2020

These are our newspaper Headlines for today, 10th July 2020:

The Nigeria police has announced the capture of the 7-man gang behind the Ile Oluji, Ondo state bank robbery where four policemen were shot dead.

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the police, the names of the suspects are: Tunbosun Ojo ‘m’ 42years, Ismaila Ojo ‘m’ 25years, Victor Oyeyemi ‘m’ 36years, Dele Ariyo ‘m’ 44years, Shola Oladimeji ‘m’ 50years and Olubodun Folayemi ‘m’ 44years.

Ibrahim Magu, the embattled chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission was on Wednesday grilled before the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel.

During the questioning, he was asked to account for 380 houses, seven vessels loaded with crude oil and disposal of assets worth N37 billion. Magu is being grilled, following allegations raised against him by Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN).

The recent increment in petrol pump price to over N140 has no doubt generated criticism from Nigerians in the last couple of days.

Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, while reacting to the criticisms stated that at no time did the federal government promise to keep the price of petrol permanently low. According to Sylva, when crude oil prices were down, government, through its regulatory functions ensured that the benefits of lower crude oil prices were enjoyed by Nigerians by…

A former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has failed in his bid to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating him on alleged financial misconduct.

The former governor had prayed the court to grant him an injunction to prevent the investigation, citing that it is unconstitutional for the EFCC to investigate him on the same matter a panel is currently investigating. The Imo state government had set up a panel to review all financial transactions of the state during the eight-year administration of Okorocha, now a senator.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to a now-viral report that accused him of collecting gratifications from the suspended chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu.

The Vice president while speaking via a statement by Laolu Akande, his media aide, described the report as baseless and untrue.

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has announced the immediate sack of a permanent secretary in the state, Mr Sunny Okere for flouting and obstructing the enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines.

Wike, while making the announcement via his official Twitter handle noted that the sack would serve as a deterrent to other public officers who wish to be ‘irresponsible.’ Wike, while making the announcement via his official Twitter handle noted that the sack would serve as a deterrent to other public officers who wish to be ‘irresponsible.’