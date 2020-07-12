Nigerian Man Assaulted By Dreaded Pakistani Gang Finally Speaks (Video)

Nigerian man, who was used as collateral in Pakistan by his relative, has finally spoken up for the first time.

Information Nigeria recalls Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, reacted to the viral video of the victim being assaulted by a deadly Pakistani gang.

According to reports, the man identified as Ekenedirichukwu Innocent Chima was used as collateral by his brother, Andrew who absconded.

The gang also threatened to kill the man on July 10 if Andrew doesn’t return with their money.

A group of wealthy Igbo men reportedly came to his rescue and were able to secure his release.

In a new video, Chima expressed his sincere gratitude to those who contributed immensely to help him and he assured everyone that he is still alive.

Watch the video below: