Nigerian Lady Berates Bobrisky After Sharing Baby Bump Photos

A Facebook blogger has called out cross-dresser Bobrisky for presenting himself as a woman to enjoy the benefits of being a woman.

Mavis Ishanqueen accused Okuneye Idris, aka Bobrisky, of shaming women and making a mockery of them while making money off being like them.

She added that he talks about suffering menstrual pain and experiencing pregnancy thereby making a mockery of the women/girls who actually go through that and miss “7 days of school every month.”

She also said his latest pregnancy stunt is an insult to women who are trying to conceive but cannot.

READ ALSO – Crossdresser Bobrisky Rocks Baby Bump (Video/Photo)

She said that at the end of the day, Bobrisky can go back to being a man after benefitting from pretending to be a woman, but women cannot do that.

See Post Here: