Nigeria Was Not Created To Work, Samklef Says

Nigerian singer and entertainer, Samklef, has spoken about Nigeria in a new post on social media.

The singer, in his post, shared that Nigeria was not created to work as he also slammed politicians.

Samklef stressed that due to the nature of Nigeria, security agencies get really angry at youths that are making progress.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “Nigeria was not created to work that’s why it pain the security agencies to see young people succeed.”

