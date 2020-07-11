Nigeria Police Begins Recruitment

The Nigeria police force has commenced recruitment for constable officers

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Saturday, suitably qualified Nigerians are enjoined to submit applications to join the police.

According to Mba, applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 25; and must have obtained a minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics, in WASSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.

The recruitment exercise, which he said is free, will be done online through www.policerecruitment.gov.ng, beginning from July 14 to August 23.

It was said that applicants who meet the requirements would be invited for physical screening from August 24 to August 30.

Read Also: After Spending Four Days In Police Custody, Magu Asks IGP For Bail

Applicants are to visit www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and complete the online registration form.

“The applicants that meet the requirements from the online registration would be invited for physical screening at all state commands, including FCT Command, from 24th August 2020 to 30th August 2020,” the notice read.

“The names of successful candidates will be published in national newspapers on 14th September 2020 and other platforms.”