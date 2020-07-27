Nigeria Is Safer Compared To Five Years Ago – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said that security in Nigeria is currently way better than it was five years ago.

The army chief stated this in his remarks during a sit-out with soldiers injured in the line of duty at various operations against insurgency, and currently receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna over the weekend.

While praising the soldiers for their acts of patriotism, Buratai made this known.

Chief Buratai said: ”You put yourself in a position that your sacrifice is something that you should be proud of. I am proud also and happy that you have chosen the right profession. I am very happy to see you haven’t met some of you in the battlefield, you were determined to pay the supreme prize. This is the true spirit of a gallant soldier and a patriot. I am proud you have made the impact that some of our colleagues and Nigerians are safe and I am equally happy that we are living in peace and Nigeria is Safer now than we had five years ago.”