Nigeria Is Not Fully Ready To Embrace Democracy – Bishop Kukah

The Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, Matthew Kukah, has stated that Nigeria is yet to accept full democracy as its military background has continued to affect effective governance in the democratic dispensation.

Kukah who said this while speaking as a panellist during a citizens’ town hall on electoral reforms, a programme organised by YIAGA Africa on Tuesday, June 30, averred that there is greed and the political interest in the country.

He added that the quarrelsome nature of the politics, and the way the judiciary has now come to undermine the wishes of the people, suggests very clearly that we have very serious issues.

Kukah said: “We are mistaken in assuming that we have had a transition from dictatorship to democracy. We still haven’t. This is why we are showing all kinds of systemic malfunctioning. When we talk about political parties, we have assumptions. But the truth of the matter is that in our own case in Nigeria, we have greed and political interest.”

The Catholic Bishop went on to suggest two ways the country’s political challenges can be addressed.

Kukah said: “The first is for us to pay attention to the future. That is why this conversation is very important; that a new generation of Nigerians with a different view about our country, with a different set of skills and discipline, must begin to see politics in a much more noble form,” he said.

“The second point is for the judiciary itself to begin to think more in focusing on compelling politics and politicians to fine-tune their articles of discipline internally.”