Nigeria Is Characterised By Large Population Of Poor People, Buhari Laments

President Muhammadu Buhari has conceded that Nigeria is plagued with large population of poor people, serious infrastructure deficit, lack of housing and a battered economy brought about by the novel coronavirus.

Speaking on Tuesday at a virtual meeting with members of the presidential economic advisory council (PEAC), he added that more is needed from all sectors to revamp the economy from the current tide.

Read Also: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo

He said, “We are a country characterised by a large population of poor people, serious infrastructure deficit, lack of housing and a vulnerable economy now haunted by the COVID-19 pandemic and collapse of the oil sector and its effect on the gross domestic product (GDP).”