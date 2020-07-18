Niger Police Arrest Two Men Who Butchered A Lady After Raping Her

One Abdulkadir Alhaji Ibrahim, 25, and Abubakar Idris a.k.a Kullel 29 have both been arrested for allegedly raping and killing an 18-year-old lady named Hauwa Alhaji Saidu, in Niger state.

According to ASP Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), he said they were arrested in Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun, said on 24, July at about 15:00 hours, based on information received, Police Operatives attached to SARS Minna arrested one Abdulkadir Alhaji Ibrahim, 25 years of Fulani camp Doko village and Abubakar Idris a.k.a Kullel 29 years of Dabban village all of Lavun LGA.

“The two suspects conspired among themselves and lured one Hauwa Alhaji Saidu, aged 18 years of Fulani camp Kpada village via Patigi Kwara State to Effa village in Lavun Local government area where she was attacked and killed by the suspects with their cutlass.

“Some parts of the deceased’s body were severed, and taken away to an unknown destination while her remains were abandoned in the bush.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime”, Abiodun said.

The police spokesman said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.