Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Pregnant With First Baby Bump Photo

Popualar American rapper, Nicki Minaj has showed fans that she is expecting after many tease about being pregnant earlier.

The rapper in a post on her Instagram shared a photo of her posing in a flower covered bikini outfit as she revealed her baby bump.

Nicki also threw a smile for the camera as she shared the picture on social media.

Sharing on Instagram she captioned the Post: “preggers” as fans and other celebrities congratulated the rapper.

See Post Here: