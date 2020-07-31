Nicki Minaj Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump (Video)

American rapper, Nicki Minaj showed off her growing baby bump in a recent footage which she shared via Instagram.

It is no news that the rapper is expecting her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the 37-year-old ‘Tusa’ hitmaker uploaded a short clip culled from a music video.

In the video, she could be seen sitting on a white bed and rapping along to her latest single, “Move Ya Hips,” featuring A$AP Ferg and MadeinTYO.

The rapper donned a Burberry’s monogram bikini and she paired with an oversized pink sunglasses along with a bling jewelry.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDRFzejDJzY/?igshid=11ri0oz94h3cl