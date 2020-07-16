Never Let A Man Know Your Weakness – Seyi Shay Advice Ladies

Popular Nigerian Afropop singer, Seyi Shay has taken to social media to advise her female fans and followers.

Sharing her experience with her man, the singer admonished ladies to avoid letting men know their weaknesses.

According to her, her boyfriend is aware of her weakness and uses it to soothe her away from being angry with him.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote in part: “Never let a man know ur weakness. EVER!!! Not even by mistake. HIAN!”

