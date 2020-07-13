Nelson Mandela’s Daughter, Zindzi, Dies At 59

Zindzi Mandela, the eldest daughter of former South African president, Nelson Mandela, has passed away at the age of 59.

According to reports, the ambassador to Denmark died in the wee hours of Sunday at a hospital situated in Johannesburg.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has also confirmed the news of her demise.

The deceased is survived by her husband, Molapo and four children namely Zoleka, Zondwa, Bambatha and Zwelabo.

Taking to Instagram, Bambatha broke the sad news by sharing an image of his beloved mother with a caption which reads; “Lala ngo xolo Madlomo”, which translates to English as “Sleep in peace Madam”.

See the post below: