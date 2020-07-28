Ned Nwoko Rocks His Newborn Child To Sleep (Video)

Billionaire lawmaker, Ned Nwoko was recently spotted carrying his newborn son, Munir at his palatial residence in Abuja.

Information Nigeria recalls the politician and his wife, Regina Daniels were all smiles as they stepped out together in one of their luxurious automobiles on Sunday.

A video circulating online captures the moment Nwoko rocking his baby boy, who was wrapped in a shawl, to sleep.

The billionaire lawyer was also seen telling his other children where to ride their bicycles.

Watch the adorable video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDLWQTHJnPn/?igshid=sqo8zoe8kzte