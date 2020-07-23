NDDC: Reps Ask EFCC To Recover Funds Allegedly Stolen By Officials, Contractors

The House of Representatives has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to recover funds allegedly stolen by officials and contractors of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from the purse of the commission.

The house made the resolution following the adoption of the report submitted by the Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo led committee on Niger Delta.

The report reads in part: “That the House do consider the report of the committee on Niger Delta Development on the need to investigate the alleged financial malfeasance and other activities in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and approve the recommendations therein (Laid: 23/7/2020).

“That these gross violations should be reported to the anti-graft agencies for further investigation, prosecution and recovery.”