Naya Rivera: Police Recover Body Of Missing Glee Actress

A body found in a lake in the US state of California has been identified as the missing Glee star Naya Rivera, police say.

Rivera, 33, went missing on Wednesday after going boating with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru. He was found alone and asleep on the boat.

Divers and teams using sonar equipment found the body later on Monday.

READ ALSO – ‘Naya Rivera’s Disappearance Isn’t Suicide’ Police Say

Rivera is best known for playing the cheerleader Santana Lopez in the hugely popular musical comedy TV series Glee.

At a news conference on the shore of the lake on Monday, Sheriff Bill Ayub of the Ventura County Sheriff Department said police were “confident” the body was that of Rivera. He added that there was no indication of foul play or that she took her own life.