Native Doctor Flaunts His Girlfriend At Market Square (Video)

A video trending on social media captures the moment a native doctor could be seen flaunting his alleged girlfriend at a market square.

In the video, the couple could be seen with an entourage heading towards the entrance of a supermarket.

It was gathered that the incident took place in Benin, Edo state.

A web user, Omosedei shared the video on social media with a caption which reads;

“Only in Benin will you see a Native Doctor taking his babe to the supermarket. This happened at Market Square today.”

Read Also: King Ladi Shares Loved-Up Video With His Girlfriend, Tacha

Watch the video