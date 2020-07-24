Naked Women Storm Streets To Protest Incessant Killings In Southern Kaduna

Following the incessant killings recorded in Kaduna state, hundreds of naked women from the Southern part of the state reportedly stormed the streets naked to protest the killings on Thursday, July 23.

The women wore black clothes in the protest and ended the protest at the palace of Atak Njei, Agwamatyap Palace (Sarkin Atyap palace) of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

It was also learned that the visibly angry and frustrated women who were naked wept profusely and lamented that the continued killings have taken away their breadwinners, parents, sisters, brothers, husbands, and children.

READ ALSO – Police Say No Fresh Attacks In Southern Kaduna

The women added that the majority of them have become widows due to the killings.

See Photos Here: