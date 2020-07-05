Naira Marley Warns Kids To Stay Off His Snapchat

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has shared a stern warning for people who wants to follow him on Snapchat.

Taking to Twitter, the singer warned that only people above the age of eighteen should add him on the photosharing platform.

Naira went further to stress, however, that watching his snaps would be at the risks of whoever adds him.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “Add my snap if you’re over 18 but watch my snaps at your own risk ni o”

See His Post Here: