Naira Marley Blasts Female Admirer; Turns Down Her Request

Controversial indigenous rapper, Naira Marley slammed one of his female admirers while turning down her request.

The controversial rapper had taken to Twitter to advise ladies to take the bull by the horn by sleeping with the men they like.

However, one of his female admirers got more than she bargained for after she decided to shoot her shot at the rapper.

The lady voluntarily offered to sleep with the rapper but the latter bluntly refused.

Naira Marley described the lady as a ‘devil’ and he asked her to take down her pinned tweet which clearly shows partially unclad images of her posing with a bible.

The lady had also captioned the post with the words;

“I hope you all read your Bible and pray everyday?”

See the exchange below: