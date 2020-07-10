Naira Marley Acquires His Fifth House In Lekki (Photo)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has acquired his fifth house situated in Lekki, Lagos.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Mafo’ crooner shared an image of his luxurious home via his Instagram story and he also expressed gratitude to the house seller, Abu Abel.

The controversial rapper captioned the photo with the words;

“I have 5 houses in Lekki because of you. I love you.”



Information Nigeria recalls the rapper recently gifted the sum of N1 million naira to actor, Jude Chukwuka for singing one of his songs.

