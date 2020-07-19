‘Na Man You Be’ – Omotola Ekeinde Shows Off Her Husband

Popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has taken to social media to appreciate her husband for his efforts in ensuring the safe arrival of their kids.

The actress had earlier shared her distress over how her kids have been stranded in the US following the pandemic.

However, in her post, she shared how her husband successfully flew a private jet to retrieve their kids.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “Thank you, Lord. My babies are Home!

When all else fails and your Dad has to fly a PJ to come get you himself! Capt Matthew Ekeinde! Na Man you be. This is to Appreciate you for being such a superhero…”

