My Husband Is Not Old – Wife Of 81-Year-Old Alaafin Of Oyo

Queen Aanu, the wife of the 81-year-old Alaafin of Oyo, has cried out on social media that her husband is not an old man.

The queen made this post on social media in reaction to the backlash she had received for marrying the monarch.

Queen Aanu went further to say that the King is not old for her as she reminded her audience that it was all her choice.

One part of her post reads: “What is it we have not seen/heard on social media especially IG (She’s married to an old man all in the name of being a queen)…”

See Her Post Here: