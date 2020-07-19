“My Husband Doesn’t Have Strength To Keep Two Wives” – Lizzy Anjorin (Video)

Popular Yoruba actress, Lizzy Anjorin has officially reacted to claims that her husband, Lateef Adegboyega Lawal is already married to five other women.

The actress, in a recent interview, insisted that she is Lawal’s legal wife.

Taking to her Instagram page, Anjorin wrote;

“MY HUSBAND DOESN’T VE STRENGTH TO KEEP 2WIVES NOT TALK OF 6 REASONS HE STAY ALONE IN HIS APARTMENT 😜

.

I state to counter all the lies surrounding my recent marriage to my lovely husband, Been a public figure, I should have to live by example as such be conscious, mindful and careful of what I do, but notwithstanding doesn’t mean I have to cowardly ignore ill statements being circulated on social media. I have first and foremost been very good friend to my husband for a whole fourteen years, this means that I know all of his activities, whom and who he has dated and been with, which doesn’t define valid and legal marriage under the act. Marrying my friend of over fourteen years means he is a good man and generous man, but the reason he did marry them legally is known to him alone*. The pictures been displayed on social media by these haters, are people never known to my husband. I am aware of the provision of the law on bigamy, blacks law dictionary difines Bigamy as the act of marrying one person while legally married to another. The criminal code law of Lagos State Cap C17, 2004 section 370 provides for the punishment of the act. All these myself and my legal husband are aware of, so if anyone knows nor think otherwise, such person should proceed to court to prove such or post her certificate here on social media to infect innocent followers with their hieght of frustration.

AKANBI MI MA FO MO WA PELU E TILL DEATH DO US PATH WHEN WILL CLOCK 200YRS ..

.

BIKO BUY SOYOYO & IRUNMIJOLO

WE SELL LAND WE SELL CARS

.

NB: If you ve baby/ies for my husband I will gladly accept it, once DNA proves it *OMO NI INI OLUWA* Me and My husband mansion is big enough to accommodate 10,000 children..peace“

See her full post below: