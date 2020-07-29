My Husband Calls Me Prostitute, Woman Tells Court

Oluwayemisi Ajakaye, has asked a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, to dissolve her 12-year marriage on grounds that her husband calls her a prostitute and compares her with a pig.

Praying the court to grant her divorce, she said: “he also calls me a goat and a prostitute. He beats me and I have evidence of the injuries he has inflicted on me.

“He accuses me of falsely of infidelity. For many years now, Segun never allowed me a moment’s rest.

“He accuses me of sleeping with my siblings, neighbours in the market and even our Pastor”.

According to the mother of 3, while speaking on Wednesday, her husband called her mother on phone, threatening to kill her in their presence.

Segun was said to have been absent from court and neither did he have a representative to defend him.

The bailiff informed the arbitrators that Segun was duly served hearing notices on three separate occasions.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the Court, led two other arbitrators; Alhaji Suleiman Apanpa and Alhaji Rafiu Raji, to grant the petitioner’s prayers.

Odunade awarded custody of the three children to the petitioner and ordered Segun to pay a monthly allowance of N15,000 for the children’s upkeep. (NAN)