My Deputy Has No Political Value, Says Gov Akeredolu

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday lambasted his deputy, Agboola Ajayi by describing him as one with “no political value.”

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, he added that Agboola, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), has no control of a single local government in the state.

He also boasted that he would defeat him even at his own local government and polling unit during the October 10 Ondo State governorship election.

Agboola failed to clinch the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial ticket in the state.

According to him, “For me, the deputy governor leaving the APC for the PDP is good radiance to bad rubbish. We thought we could accommodate him in the APC, but since he returned to where he truly belongs, it is all well. I always wish people the best I can.

“From what I have been told, he has lost the ticket and I pray he won’t jump to another place, but if he does, all is well. However, for his own sake and as a big brother, I will advise him to stay with Jegede and support him very well. He has made a case that he helped me to win, let him help him to win so that we will confirm that he is popular.

“What I know is that he is of no importance; he has no hold on any local government area, and I can assure you that in the election, I will defeat him in his local government area which he might never recover from. He is of no influence anywhere, and we picked him then because we felt we had someone from PDP coming to join us. We picked him to join us but he felt and told people that he is grassroots man.”