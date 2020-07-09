‘Mum Jumped Into Lake And Didn’t Come Back Up’ – Naya Rivera’s Son Tells Police

Glee actress Naya Rivera’s son told police that his mum “jumped into the water but didn’t come back up” as they searched for her after her son was found alone on a rented boat.

The 33-year-old actress is feared dead after going missing on a lake, with her four-year-old son Josey found asleep and alone on the boat.

Naya’s life jacket was reportedly still in the boat and Josey was asleep when the vessel was first found.

Josey is now with family members. The boy’s father is actor Ryan Dorsey, who Naya divorced in 2018.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department began searching for a presumed drowned victim after responding to a report of a boy left alone on a boat at around 4.48 pm, they said in a press release.

The police later tweeted: “The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light.”