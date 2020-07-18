Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola Switch Profile Pictures On Twitter

Celebrity couple, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola has got tongues wagging as they recently switched profile pictures on Twitter.

The singer uploaded an aesthetic photo of his girlfriend wearing a high ponytail.

While a photo of him rocking an iconic Super Eagles jersey with his signature rasta hair was used by Otedola.

Read Also: Ultimate Love Star, Rosie Finally Reunites With Her Son In Abuja

The lovebirds made sure to inform their fans and followers about the new changes as they re-shared the photos on their timeline with the words; #NewProfilePic

See screenshots of their profile pictures below: