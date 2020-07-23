Moyo Lawal Returns To Social Media With Risqué Photo

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has got tongues wagging after she shared a risqué photo via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The curvy actress, who is back from her social media break, she posted the new photo to announce her presence.

In the photo, Lawal could be seen squatting inside a bathtub, while using her one of her hands to hold a towel to cover her modesty.

The movie star captioned the photo with the words;

“Your favorite troublemaker is back, if you zoom, spiritual slap yo”

See her post below: