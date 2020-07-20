Most NDDC Contracts Are Given To National Assembly Members: Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, on Monday stated that most of the contracts in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are given to members of the national assembly.

The minister said this when he appeared before the house of representatives committee probing the commission.

Akpabio said, “We all know that most of the contracts at NDDC are given to members of the national assembly.”

However, Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom during the probe was interrupted by the members of the committee who asked him to give clarifications on other issues.