Most Entertainers Are Dead Broke – Rapper Ill Bliss

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ill Bliss has shared on social media, that most Nigerian entertainers are dead broke.

Sharing a piece of advice to his fans and followers, the rapper shared that many entertainers have spent their ‘change’ on jewelry and material things.

Ill Bliss also asked people not to be deceived by what they see on the internet.

READ ALSO – This Is Not A Country, Says Rapper Illbliss

Sharing on Instagram, the rapper wrote in part: “Don’t be fooled, kid. Most of these entertainers are dead broke. They blew their lean change on jewelry…”

See His Post Here: