Mompha Reacts To Report About His Uncle Testifying Against Him In Court

Billionaire bureau de change operator, Ismailia Mustapha, alias Mompha, has reacted to viral reports about his uncle testifying against him in court.

It was gathered that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting the bureau de change operator alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on an amended 22-count charge, bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N33billion (Thirty Three Billion Naira).

The billionaire businessman’s uncle, Alhaji Ahmadu Mohammed was presented before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos as the 10th prosecution witness (Pw10).

Taking to Instagram, Mompha shared full details about the on-going case in a bid to clear his uncle’s name.

Mompha wrote:

“For those Stupid bloggers posting nonsense Yesterday about my uncle 😡😡😡 Here is the real and full story also july 24 is the ruling of my wrist watches!!! Just to clear my uncle name off you bastard bloggers“

