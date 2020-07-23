Mike Edwards’ Wife Shares Video Of Her Unborn Child Kicking

Perri Shakes-Drayton, the wife of former BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards recently uploaded a video which captures the moment her unborn son kicked inside her belly.

The retired British track and field athlete and her husband announced that they were expecting their first child in May.

Taking to Instagram, Perri, who is 7 months pregnant, decided to show her fans and followers how active her little bundle of joy is.

The expectant mum filmed her baby boy moving in the upper part of her womb and she captioned the post with the word; “Active”.

Watch the adorable video below: