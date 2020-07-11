Mike Edwards Celebrates 30th Birthday With Stunning Photos

By
Michael Isaac
-
BBNaija's Mike Edwards
BBNaija reality show housemate, Mike Edwards

Reality TV star, Mike Edwards is celebrating his 30th birthday today, 11th July, 2020.

Taking to social media, the reality TV star, shared a couple of photos as he wished himself well on his day.

Mike also hinted that he was about to board a flight on his special day for some special reasons as he left fans guessing.

Sharing on Instagram, Mike wrote: “It’s my 30th birthday!!! Any guesses where I’m flying to?”

See His Post Here:

Mike Edwards
Mike’s Post
Mike Edwards
More Photos

